Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How to run a factory during a pandemic
The Control Techniques factory in Newtown, Wales is still running at full production, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
But lots of things have had to change, from the shift patterns and the corridors to the canteen and the toilets.
The company managers showed video journalist Jim Reed how they managed to do it.
-
12 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window