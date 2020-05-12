Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Most people will ignore 14 day quarantine, says Ryanair
Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, tells BBC Breakfast "nobody will observe" the government's proposed 14-day quarantine for people travelling into the UK.
The Irish airline also announced it will restore 40% of its flights by July.
12 May 2020
