Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'I set up a business in lockdown'
Lockdown restrictions may have eased in England, but many people are still on furlough and unable to go to work.
Radio 4's Money Box spoke to people who have been using the lockdown to launch new business ventures.
Niamh has turned her embroidery side hustle into a business, while Olly has set up a puzzle-making service after losing his photography work.
Listen to tips on advice for starting a business on Money Box.
-
14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window