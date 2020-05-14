'I set up a business in lockdown'

Video

Lockdown restrictions may have eased in England, but many people are still on furlough and unable to go to work.

Radio 4's Money Box spoke to people who have been using the lockdown to launch new business ventures.

Niamh has turned her embroidery side hustle into a business, while Olly has set up a puzzle-making service after losing his photography work.

Listen to tips on advice for starting a business on Money Box.