The impact of coronavirus on Africa's economy

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic is already being seen by financiers.

The International Monetary Fund predicts that Africa's economy will contract by 1.5 percentage points in 2020 - a loss of around $200bn (£163.5bn) in income for the region.

Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF's Africa department, tells the BBC that the pandemic will exact a heavy toll on African nations.