'Lockdown is opportunity of a lifetime for bike lanes'

Video

London has announced plans to create the largest car-free zones in Europe. It wants to encourage cycling, so that people can commute while also social distancing. Several European cities are taking similar measures.

Gil Penalosa of urban reform group 8 80 Cities says lockdown measures during the coronavirus outbreak represent an "opportunity of a lifetime" to make cities more bike-friendly.

But some industry groups disagree and many city residents have resisted these policies in the past.

Video by Dougal Shaw

Read more on the impact of lockdown on cities here.