'I'm vulnerable but have to go out and look for work'

Coronavirus: 'I'm vulnerable and have been made redundant'
Emma Timberlake has multiple sclerosis (MS) and has recently found out that she has been made redundant. She was a sales administrator for an international firm in the construction industry. She explains her predicament and her hope for the future.
Video by Amanda Evans, Neil Drake and Dougal Shaw
19 May 2020
