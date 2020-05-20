Heck’s plans to weather hard times

Video

Sausage maker Heck Foods was set up seven years ago. It now has a 60% share of the UK market for premium sausages. But its co-founder Andrew Keeble predicts hard times ahead, with rising wage bills and tax bills. He says the company's solution after the |Covid-19 lockdown ends will be a big drive to automate production.

Film by Jeremy Howell.

