Heck’s plans to weather hard times
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Heck plans to weather hard times after lockdown ends

Sausage maker Heck Foods was set up seven years ago. It now has a 60% share of the UK market for premium sausages. But its co-founder Andrew Keeble predicts hard times ahead, with rising wage bills and tax bills. He says the company's solution after the |Covid-19 lockdown ends will be a big drive to automate production.

Film by Jeremy Howell.

Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.

  • 20 May 2020
Go to next video: 'Covid-19 won't stop me living my fashion dream'