Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How will we pay for the coronavirus damage?
Coronavirus has cost the UK government hundreds of billions of pounds. How will we pay for it?
The answer will affect our lives, and possibly our grandchildren's lives too.
The BBC's Dharshini David reports, as part of a day of coverage across the BBC looking at the debts piling up around the world during the pandemic.
Filmed by Neil Drake, edited by Ben King.
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window