Theo Paphitis: ‘Retail will never, ever be the same again’
Entrepreneur and former Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis talks to the BBC's Emma Simpson about the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on retail.
He says retail will never be the same again, echoing comments from the boss of Marks and Spencer.
Mr Paphitis believes the shift to online buying has been accelerated by five years, as he's experienced in his own house.
22 May 2020
