'It's changed the way we do business'

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns in many countries has changed the way business is conducted, as millions of employees are now working from home and conducting meetings online.

Shelter Afrique is a pan-African finance institution that focuses on funding affordable housing in 44 countries across the continent.

"Most of our development projects rely on materials from China, and because we focus on low-cost, high volume housing across Africa, we've not been able to get much supplies," Shelter Afrique's chief executive Andrew Chimphonda tells the BBC.

"We're using this time to reflect on what our strategies will be when we re-open."