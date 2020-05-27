A drive-in concert in an airport car park

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Denmark embraces live music drive-ins
Concerts and music festivals have been cancelled around the world due to measures brought in to fight coronavirus.
So musicians are finding new ways to reach their fans safely. Now drive-ins have been revived, to bring live music back to the stage.
In Denmark, more than 70 shows are planned. The BBC caught a performance in Copenhagen by Danish musician Mads Langer.
Video produced by Adrienne Murray and Peter Harry.
27 May 2020
