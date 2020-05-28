Are drive-in gigs the future?

Video

Concerts and music festivals have been cancelled around the world due to measures brought in to fight coronavirus.

So musicians are finding new ways to reach their fans safely. Now drive-ins have been revived, to bring live music back to the stage.

In Denmark, more than 70 shows are planned. The BBC caught a performance in Copenhagen by Danish musician Mads Langer.

