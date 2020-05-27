Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Bringing people together during the pandemic'
Traffic on social networks and messaging apps has risen dramatically during the coronavirus crisis, and Facebook has been working with governments to ensure information comes from trusted sources.
Facebook Africa's chief executive Nunu Ntshingila told the BBC: "So much information is out there - people are overwhelmed, and the idea here is to make sure we bring forth the sources that will give them the right information."
-
27 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window