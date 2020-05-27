How the internet is helping Ugandan businesses
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the internet is helping Ugandan businesses

On a weekday, Uganda's business district would normally be buzzing.

But Kampala is now quiet as most offices are closed, due to restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Ugandan businesses might not have been using the internet as much prior to the pandemic, but technology is helping them continue running despite the coronavirus lockdown, and could accelerate the country's focus on digital in the future.

  • 27 May 2020