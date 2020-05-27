Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The artists and entertainers moving performances online
Popular restaurants, bars, concert venues, exhibitions and tourist hotspots in Dar es salaam, Tanzania have all had to shut their doors during the coronavirus lockdown.
Tanzania's media industry is flourishing and according to latest data from PWC, was worth almost $600m in 2018, with revenues expected to double by 2023.
Being confined is a struggle for many performers, but some artists and entertainers are using technology and the internet as a way to create and broadcast new work.
-
27 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-52815840/the-artists-and-entertainers-moving-performances-onlineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window