How Covid-19 scares off investors

For new firms looking to expand, outside investment is vital.
Little Tummy, a UK firm which makes organic baby foods, was planning an export drive this year. However, its investors have postponed handing it the cash until the Covid-19 crisis has passed.
Little Tummy’s co-founder Nadine Hellmann says she doesn’t know when investors’ confidence will return.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
28 May 2020
