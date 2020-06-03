‘Lockdown has made us aim higher’

Video

THIS is a recently-formed company which makes vegan, meat-alternative food. A lot of its business came from supplying restaurants, but then they were shut as part of the lockdown.

Co-founder of THIS, Andy Shovel, says this spurred him to launch an ambitious sales drive, getting its products on the shelves of a number of supermarkets. The lockdown forced his firm to “aim higher” with its sales targets, he says.

Film by Jeremy Howell.

