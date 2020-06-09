Video

Personal finance expert Martin Lewis has told BBC Radio 5 Live he wants an end to “furlough shaming” online.

Speaking to 5 Live's Ask Martin Lewis podcast, he said he wanted to make it clear that the employer makes the decision on furlough, not the employee.

Martin added that shaming those enjoying themselves while on furlough “seems to imply people should be sitting at home, cocooning themselves in misery".

