Online yoga and baking with your co-workers

Thousands of firms are now asking their staff to work from home due to coronavirus.
But how do you make sure your employees aren’t suffering from loneliness during lockdown? How do you keep them feeling part of the team?
Moore Kingston Smith (MKS) is a firm of accountants and business advisers that has laid on a wide array of activities on Zoom to keep staff spirits high.
11 Jun 2020
