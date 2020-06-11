Media player
The future of banking in South Africa
First National Bank in South Africa was founded in 1838, and although the bank has a long heritage, it hasn't been left behind.
Although in many African countries, cash is still king, the rise of affordable smartphones means more people are now connected, which means that you can offer them digital services tied to apps.
First National Bank boss Jacques Cilliers tells the BBC how different technologies and platforms are helping the bank be more useful to its customers than before.
11 Jun 2020
