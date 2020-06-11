Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gaming with a South African feel
Increasingly, gamers in Africa want to be able to play and experience content that has relevance to their daily lives and experiences.
Louis Du Pisani is a gaming content creator and founder of Cali4ways Games, a 2D gaming studio in Johannesburg, South Africa, that focuses on creating tongue-in-cheek video games with a South African feel to them.
One of the studio's games, Boet Fighter, is a parody of stereotypical South African masculinity and middle class culture in the country.
By video journalist Jesse David Preyser
-
11 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window