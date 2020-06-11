Gaming with a South African feel

Video

Increasingly, gamers in Africa want to be able to play and experience content that has relevance to their daily lives and experiences.

Louis Du Pisani is a gaming content creator and founder of Cali4ways Games, a 2D gaming studio in Johannesburg, South Africa, that focuses on creating tongue-in-cheek video games with a South African feel to them.

One of the studio's games, Boet Fighter, is a parody of stereotypical South African masculinity and middle class culture in the country.

By video journalist Jesse David Preyser