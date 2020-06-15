Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mary Portas: 'This is a window of opportunity for local High Streets'
Retail expert Mary Portas talks to the BBC's Emma Simpson about how the coronavirus outbreak will impact the UK's shopping habits. It could have a positive effect on shops in local High Streets, she says.
-
15 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-53028293/mary-portas-this-is-a-window-of-opportunity-for-local-high-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window