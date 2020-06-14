Video

From Monday, all non-essential shops are allowed to reopen in England.

The government has said retailers can open as long as they follow safety guidelines, otherwise they could face enforcement notices.

Shops in Northern Ireland are open, but no dates have been set for the reopening of non-essential shops in Scotland and Wales, although each country has set out its planned stages for lifting lockdown.

BBC business correspondent Szu Ping Chan has visited a shop in London to see how things have changed.

Video by: Ameer Ahmed, Terry Saunders, Ben King