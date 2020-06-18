‘I’ve fallen through the cracks’
Coronavirus: Shielding mum without pay for three months

Lianne Dobson is a dental therapist and single mother. She is shielding and has been without pay for three months.

She isn’t currently eligible for the furlough scheme. She has received some support through universal credit but says she has “fallen through the cracks”.

