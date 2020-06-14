Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: 'People should shop with confidence'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that "people should shop, and shop with confidence" when non-essential stores reopen in England on Monday.
But he urged shoppers to observe social distancing rules.
He added that it's important to see a "gradual build-up" of people to ensure safety.
Read more: Safe for the public to shop again - Sunak
-
14 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window