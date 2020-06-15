Shoppers rush back to the High Street

Media player
Coronavirus: Shoppers in England rush back to the High Street
There have been long queues on England’s High Streets and in its shopping centres as people rush back to the shops. It is the first day in nearly three months that shops selling non-essential goods, like clothing and electronics, have been allowed to open.
Video edited by Jeremy Howell
15 Jun 2020
