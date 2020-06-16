Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'It's the worst news you can give as an employer'
Lots of small businesses in the UK have been hit hard by coronavirus, especially in the hospitality sector. Peter and Elaine Kinsella own a small chain of restaurants in the north west of England and describe the heartache of closing one of their branches, with the loss of more than 30 jobs.
-
16 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-53056222/coronavirus-it-s-the-worst-news-you-can-give-as-an-employerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window