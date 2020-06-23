Media player
Video
'Coronavirus hit our business like a hidden tsunami'
Singapore is slowly emerging from lockdown, but the economic damage has been significant. Some jobs and businesses aren’t coming back.
This is the story of one of the city’s oldest restaurants - a pizza parlour that has been in business for over two decades, and is now shutting down because of coronavirus.
Video by Joe Phua
23 Jun 2020
