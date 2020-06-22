Media player
Arianna Huffington: 'Take time to recharge'
The coronavirus pandemic has triggered changes in how we work, with many people now working from home.
But as companies redesign offices and prepare for some employees to return, firms are also being urged to make a different kind of change in how they operate.
Arianna Huffington, the author, businesswoman and founder of wellbeing consultancy Thrive Global, told the BBC what advice she has been giving companies during the coronavirus crisis.
She spoke to Sharanjit Leyl for a special edition of Talking Business Asia: Future of Work.
