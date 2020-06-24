‘School closures caused our sales to slump’
When schools were closed in Britain in March, as part of the coronavirus lockdown, it had a surprising impact on one of the country’s best-known food brands. Soreen, which makes malt loaves, suddenly saw its sales slump. The firm’s CEO, Mark Simester, explains why.

  • 24 Jun 2020
