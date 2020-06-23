Media player
Pub landlord: ‘Every day has felt like a new challenge'
A pub landlord has told BBC Radio 5 Live how lockdown has affected his business, ahead of an expected government announcement about the reopening of pubs in England.
Harry Wynne-Morgan runs the The Woolpack Inn in Slad, Gloucestershire – he told Nicky Campbell on Your Call that it had been “tough", and said they'd found a model "to adapt and survive” during the coronavirus pandemic.
