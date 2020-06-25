‘I’m frustrated we can’t re-open’
Video

Gojumpin runs a chain of indoor trampoline parks. In normal years, it has a million visits. But the venues have been shut for three months and now, trampoline parks have been left off the government’s list of businesses allowed to re-open. Its CEO, Gavin Lucas, says he thinks that the decision seems to be illogical.

Video by Jeremy Howell

  • 25 Jun 2020
