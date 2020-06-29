Who needs Wimbledon? Strawberry sales soar
Video

When Covid-19 forced summer events like Wimbledon to be cancelled, along with all weddings, strawberry growers worried about their sales. However, a surge in demand for eating strawberries at home means sales have leapt by one-fifth this year.

Video by Jeremy Howell

  • 29 Jun 2020
