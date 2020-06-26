Media player
The South African aviation firm struggling on
Neo Aviation, a South African firm that offers private chartered flights, is struggling to keep its business afloat.
The firm owns three small aircraft and has a service which allows you to book a plane online and be in the air in as little as an hour.
The firm hopes the convenience of its service will help it to survive as a useful transport option, despite the fact revenues in the South African aviation industry are to drop by $3bn (£2.4bn) in 2020.
26 Jun 2020
