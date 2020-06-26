Media player
Video
The challenges facing tech startups in Uganda
Unsurprisingly, one side effect of the coronavirus crisis is that tech startups are unable to deal with clients and access incubator support.
Agro Supply Uganda in Kampala has lost 50% of its revenue due to the pandemic.
26 Jun 2020
