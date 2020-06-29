A day in the life of a South African cinema

Video

Going to the cinema was once a common pastime for many people that has had to stop due to the coronavirus lockdowns put in place by many countries.

Bioscope, an independent cinema in Johannesburg, South Africa, is currently moving its business into a new premises.

"What is difficult is that at the moment when we need all the funds we can get, we're pouring it all into the move," Bioscope's owner Russel Grant told the BBC.

