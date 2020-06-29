The pandemic's impact on Zambia's art scene

Video

Visual artists in Zambia have seen their incomes drop as a result of the coronavirus lockdown measures implemented by the government, particularly since they can no longer exhibit their work in public.

The Zambian arts scene is typically thriving, with lots of interest from art collectors abroad, but the pandemic has led to a halt in revenues.

Actors in local productions, who usually earn a decent living, have also been similarly affected.

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.