Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'People like me are really, really suffering'
Self-employed curtain fitter Mark Whittaker has been hit hard financially by coronavirus and doesn't think the government has treated people like him fairly.
He started his own business in Stockport and became self-employed towards the end of 2018. He didn't earn a big enough proportion of his income that year on a self-employed basis to qualify for help now.
-
30 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-53240299/coronavirus-people-like-me-are-really-really-sufferingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window