'People like me are really, really suffering'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'People like me are really, really suffering'

Self-employed curtain fitter Mark Whittaker has been hit hard financially by coronavirus and doesn't think the government has treated people like him fairly.

He started his own business in Stockport and became self-employed towards the end of 2018. He didn't earn a big enough proportion of his income that year on a self-employed basis to qualify for help now.

  • 30 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'Living on my own, this seemed the best option'