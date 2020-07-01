‘Exporting goods has been like a game of chess’
Snag is a fast-growing Scottish company which makes tights. It sells half a million pairs a year and half of all it sells goes to customers overseas. Snag’s CEO, Brie Read, says the firm’s biggest challenge was trying to find ways to export its goods during the coronavirus lockdown.

Words and video: Jeremy Howell

  • 01 Jul 2020
