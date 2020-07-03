Yo! Sushi adapts conveyor belt system for coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Yo! Sushi adapts conveyor belt system
The restaurant chain Yo! introduced the UK to the concept of choosing sushi dishes from a conveyor belt.
But as it prepares to reopen some of its restaurants in England, it has had to adapt its system in the age of coronavirus.
Video by Jeremy Howell
-
03 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window