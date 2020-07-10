Media player
Coronavirus: Indian bridal outfitter turns to TikTok in lockdown
With coronavirus restrictions in place, traditional large Asian weddings in the UK have been postponed. One bridal outfitter in London, who's lost half a million pounds worth of business, has turned to TikTok as a way of marketing and generating sales.
10 Jul 2020
