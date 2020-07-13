'Cheeky floating head video landed me the job'

Media player
How video is challenging the traditional CV
Although the CV remains the bedrock of most job applications, candidates are increasingly being asked to present themselves in video format.
Large corporations with lots of applicants use platforms like Shine or HireVue, for example.
Now a start up called Slync has built a platform centred around personal videos "for the Snapchat generation". But is video as fair as the old-fashioned written CV?
A film by business digital reporter Dougal Shaw
13 Jul 2020
