The coronavirus diagnostics kit made in South Africa

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Africa - it accounts for half of all reported infections on the continent.

Johannesburg is the epicentre of the infections and hospitals are racing to prepare enough beds for new patients, while pathology labs are inundated with tests.

But CapeBio, an applied genomics company in South Africa has developed a diagnostics kit that can test for coronavirus within 65 minutes.

