Creating new markets for Zimbabwean art

Avac Arts is a hub for the arts in Zimbabwe that helps artists to sell their work online and puts their pieces before buyers.

The organisation works with over 300 artists and aims to help artists focus on their craft, and leave it to Avac to work out marketing and administrative tasks.

"So we're creating a situation where the artist does what the artist really loves, which is creation, and they get paid for actually doing what they love," Tungamirai Zimonte, marketing manager for Avac Arts told the BBC.

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.