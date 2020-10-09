'They're looking for ways to get back to Ghana'

Despite the pandemic, there is still a lot of interest in purchasing luxury real estate in Ghana, according to property developer Kofi Anku.

Mr Anku, an African American, built Ayi Mensah Park - a community of 218 terraced houses in Accra with mountain views.

He says numerous diaspora have accelerated their plans to move back to Ghana, as a result of the pandemic, and many are looking to invest in property in the country.

