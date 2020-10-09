How Zambia's steam trains are surviving the pandemic

In good times past, tourists would book to ride a coal-powered steam train from Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park and watching the sun set over the Victoria Falls bridge in Zimbabwe.

Before the pandemic, the number of tourists visiting Zambia was on the rise.

"There was a lot of expansion planned across the whole industry," Mike McNamara, general manager of Bushtracks Africa Group told the BBC. "Obviously these large-scale projects have been put on hold."

Now the steam trains are being repurposed as transport for medical supplies to help Zambia's doctors combat the coronavirus pandemic.

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.