Waiting more than 170 days for cruise refund

Cruise passengers say they have been waiting more than six months for refunds for their cancelled holidays.

Margaret Winrow, who was planning a voyage to celebrate her golden wedding anniversary, is waiting for a £1,300 refund – while one couple who contacted the BBC say they're owed more than £10,000.

The consumer group Which? has called on the Competition and Markets Authority – the consumer watchdog – to investigate how cruise companies have handled cancellations and refunds.

