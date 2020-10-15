Cruise passengers say they have been waiting more than six months for refunds for their cancelled holidays.

Margaret Winrow, who was planning a voyage to celebrate her golden wedding anniversary, is waiting for a £1,300 refund – while one couple who contacted the BBC say they're owed more than £10,000.

The consumer group Which? has called on the Competition and Markets Authority – the consumer watchdog – to investigate how cruise companies have handled cancellations and refunds.

