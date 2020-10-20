'Cost of removing cladding is ripping our lives apart'

People living in flats with Grenfell-style flammable cladding have reacted with anger to a government minister suggesting they will have to pay towards the cost of replacing it themselves. The Building Safety Minister, Lord Greenhalgh, says costs will be kept "affordable" and the government has set up a £1.6bn fund to pay for repairing taller tower blocks. But flat leaseholders like Abi Tubis in Leeds say the money is nowhere near enough.

Video by Peter Page and Sarah Corker