Many people find talking about money awkward, particularly with their parents. We sat down with three families to do just that.

Twenty-year-old student Joel Smith and his mum Arlene, 22-year-old TikTok star Eloise Fouladgar and her dad Mansue, and 30-year-old money blogger Timi Merriman-Johnson and his mum Abi all opened up about their approach to their finances.

Video by Angelica Jopson