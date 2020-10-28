The beauty salons getting back to work in Zimbabwe

With lockdown measures easing, many beauty salons in Harare, Zimbabwe are geting back into the swing of things, providing a safe experience for getting a makeover.

"Women are very conscious about looking good, so they come in when they're going for an event, and some who can't do their own faces, they also come in for training," makeup artist Audrey Chitehwe told the BBC.

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.